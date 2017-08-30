Mumbai rains: 5 deaths including three children, local train resume service, City crawls back to life

Mumbai rains: 5 deaths including three children, local train resume service, City crawls back to life.

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 30: After a day of heavy showers in Maharashtra that disrupted the regular lives of people, the local train services between Kalyan to CSMT have resumed, but with a slow speed, confirmed the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Central Railways (CR) on Wednesday. CR CPRO Sunil Udasi has said that the tracks are still water-logged between the Kurla and the Sion stations as the Mithi river water is overflowing.

Udasi also said that the Central Railways is trying its best to manage the situation and hopefully all services would be resuming soon. Speaking to ANI, a scientist at the Meteorological Department (MET), M. Mohapatra, had earlier said that the next 24 hours are very crucial as a few places are expecting heavy rainfall. “The rainfall is likely to decrease after 24 hours,” Mohapatra said and added, “Expectations of heavy rainfall are in the Gujarat region as well.”

