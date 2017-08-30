Mumbai rains: 5 deaths including three children, local train resume service, City crawls back to life
Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 30: After a day of heavy showers in Maharashtra that disrupted the regular lives of people, the local train services between Kalyan to CSMT have resumed, but with a slow speed, confirmed the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Central Railways (CR) on Wednesday. CR CPRO Sunil Udasi has said that the tracks are still water-logged between the Kurla and the Sion stations as the Mithi river water is overflowing.
Udasi also said that the Central Railways is trying its best to manage the situation and hopefully all services would be resuming soon. Speaking to ANI, a scientist at the Meteorological Department (MET), M. Mohapatra, had earlier said that the next 24 hours are very crucial as a few places are expecting heavy rainfall. “The rainfall is likely to decrease after 24 hours,” Mohapatra said and added, “Expectations of heavy rainfall are in the Gujarat region as well.”
Same shots from Yesterday & Today! #MumbaiRains sure did a gr8 job in cleaning up the streets on #HillRoad #Bandra @timesofindia #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/9AkNHUoZYN
— Sushil ShamlalWadhwa (@WadhwaSushil) August 30, 2017
#MumbaiGovernment your ‘TAX PAYERS’ are soaked in water saga.
Stay safe Mumbaikars! #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFlooded #MumbaiSinks pic.twitter.com/oGI4k6wT22
— Swati Magdaline (@SwatiMagdaline) August 30, 2017
#Mumbai braving the storm! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/DBZ2Byy3Gk
— Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) August 30, 2017
Mumbai Rains LIVE: City crawls back to life; Trains start plying on Harbour Line https://t.co/buCDccOQkT #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/tyy4WNF02C
— moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) August 30, 2017
I lodged a case of missing pet with #MumbaiPolice
Some one spotted it
plz help me find my pet back
Thank u#MumbaiRains #Mumbaikars
?????? pic.twitter.com/n3xLRckoJQ
— drराज?राष्ट्ऋषिमोदी (@tweets2ap) August 30, 2017
Mumbai? Or Houston?
Mother nature respects no boundaries. #MumbaiRains #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/BhVVe2BSup
— GodsLonelyMan (@GodsLonelyMan06) August 30, 2017
Indian Navy Distributing Breakfast & Tea At CSMT Station. Help Yourself Only If u Don’t Have Other Option.Let The Needy Have It#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/7gwMBKpNPQ
— 9X TASHAN (@9XTASHAN) August 30, 2017
Yesterday at Andheri West full of floods unable to reach home but thanks to @MumbaiPolice to make me reach home safe #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/QiMZsuRIor
— Jay Rungta (@JRungta) August 30, 2017
“Food counters opened at various locations in #Mumbai for stranded commuters,” #MumbaiRains https://t.co/YfmAjYuzYS
— The Baptist (@Admitonesin) August 30, 2017
Flip Side #MumbaiRains #MumbaiSinks pic.twitter.com/oSamcHbAAi
— Pooja P®adhan ©®™ ღ↭ (@PradhanPooja) August 30, 2017
#MumbaiRains Tree fell in Tilak Nagar following heavy rains yesterday. For more updates read: https://t.co/rPyiznGSnb pic.twitter.com/QzMav0E9Lu
— Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) August 30, 2017
Salute to @MumbaiPolice #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/HSmDWNQKvZ
— Assorted Motion Pic (@amppvtltd) August 30, 2017
#Kanchsalon #mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/WY6PQGnQS2
— kanch salon (@KanchSalon) August 30, 2017
गणेशोत्सव मंडळांना फटका, मंडपांमध्ये पाणीhttps://t.co/llYqNKNyB0 < बातमी#MumbaiRains #MumbaiFlooded (प्रातिनिधीक फोटो) pic.twitter.com/8WAMn93HGu
— maharashtratimes.com (@mataonline) August 30, 2017
@abpmajhatv #MumbaiRains MCA ground,BKC status before and after rain. pic.twitter.com/1fl7pZEvQw
— vaibhav chavan (@vaibhava1993) August 30, 2017
Very safe. Not sure why govt declared public holiday today and not yesterday. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/ZclhwTliVg
— MumbaiWeather (@IndianWeather_) August 30, 2017
Top story: @satishacharya: ‘Mumbai drowns again! #MumbaiRains #ShivSena #Cartoo… pic.twitter.com/ErLREZ4Oap, see more https://t.co/Jor5ZD8nKG
— Perry Pahladsingh (@Pahladsingh) August 30, 2017
#MumbaiRains #BorivaliEast #MumbaiFlooded Stay Safe #Mumbaikars pic.twitter.com/rNq50AhbeA
— Vishal Siddhpura (@VSiddhpura) August 30, 2017
Mumbai’s dabbawalas cancel lunch delivery for todayhttps://t.co/658RRPgSIA #MumbaiRains #MumbaiSinks pic.twitter.com/IgTPDZqaTZ
— rediff (@RediffNews) August 30, 2017
World’s Largest Water Park Open In Mumbai #MumbaiRains @rosatrunk @AlleyB9 @majix @srone82 @mariezr04 @DOXAgr @oda_f pic.twitter.com/QSWJiQ87WX
— Last Love Letter Som (@somnath456) August 30, 2017
@MumbaiPolice Hats off to your nonstop support to stranded mumbaikars! #MumbaiRains
— Nischita! (@mylittlethought) August 30, 2017
Condition of mulund railway station Mumbai @Kuldeep_Sharma4 #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFlooded
???? pic.twitter.com/x4PQ6gXRQy
— Maxee Kapil (@KAPIL365) August 30, 2017
Mumbai metro is running.. people can consider that as an option as well.. #mumbaifloods #MumbaiTraffic #MumbaiRains #mumbailocal
— Medha Sejpal (@DashOfHumor) August 30, 2017
@Videocon_Group who ws stuck at ur CST office yesterday due #MumbaiRains & returned home today at 8am. #MumbaiFlooded (2)
— Bhagyashree Bhadra (@Bhagyashree__) August 30, 2017
#Mumbairains : Pregnant journalist braves 12-hour train journey https://t.co/rXu74Suo3x pic.twitter.com/Or9GM0MiC9
— Dailyhunt (@DailyhuntApp) August 30, 2017
All those exposed to #mumbairains2017 #mumbaifloods pls take tab Doxyclycine / Ampiciline single dose. New era of #leptospirosis &infetions.
— Dr.Deepali Bhardwaj (@deep_ally2_skin) August 30, 2017