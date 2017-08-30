Mumbai Rains: Dr. Deepak Amarapurkar goes missing, suspected falling in manhole after heavy rains

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 30: The Mumbai rains, which have wreaked havoc in the regular lives of the people since Tuesday, has claimed another life, as one man fell into an open manhole on the Matkar road in the Elphinstone area near Dadar.

The police have registered a complaint that a 55-60 year-old-man drown in the open manhole. A complaint has been registered in the Dadar Police Station on account of the eyewitnesses, while the police are further investigating the matter.

Reports say that the deceased can be Dr. Deepak Amarapurkar, HOD Gastroenterology, of the Bombay Hospital, who went missing on August 29, 2017, from near India Bulls lower Parel. The police is, however, still to verify the identity.

Earlier on Tuesday, three people died, in Vikhroli, due to the heavy rains. (ANI)