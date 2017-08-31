Mumbai Rains: Four killed, Three critically injured, 25-30 trapped after three-storied building collapses in Dongri.

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 31: Four people have been killed after a five-story residential building in Mumbai ‘s Bhendi Bazaar, Maulani Shaukat Ali Road collapsed on Thursday morning. Reportedly, 25-30 people are feared trapped under the debris, while three are critically injured. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, 10 fire brigades are conducting rescue operations.

The incident took place at around 8:30 am near JJ Junction in Pakmodia street. Three people have been rescued so far.

The building, named Husaini building, is located at the Bohari Mahal and falls under the jurisdiction of the J.J. Marg Police Station.

The DCP Zone 1, Dr. Manoj Sharma, has confirmed to ANI that three people have been rescued from the debris, and the look-out for more survivours is underway.

Meanwhile, a police team, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire brigade and ambulances at the spot.

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rains since Tuesday disrupting the normal life of the people. The city received over 300 mm rain on August 29 alone, almost touching the July 26, 2005, deluge. 791 buildings have been identified as the ‘most dangerous’ in its pre-monsoon survey. (ANI)