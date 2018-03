Mumbai Rains: Schools shut, several trains cancelled, many stranded, call 1916 for help

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 29: Heavy rains continue to lash in Mumbai city, leaving everything under water. Human beings are found with water to their knee up. Reportedly, several places are already under the water. The traffic is heavily affected as it is slow moving in many places and not moving in a few places.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to Mumbaikar to be safe. Mumbai Municipal Corp says that there would be no slow trains plying on as fast trains are already delayed. After heavy rains, all schools were shut. Many flights were delayed and the rest were diverted from Mumbai airport amid heavy rains.

#MumbaiRains disrupt daily movements in the city! Heavy rains and water logging expected in next few hours. Offices asked to close early. pic.twitter.com/O2KaGO7Avt — NewsDog (@NewsDogapp) August 29, 2017

If you are driving across Mumbai drive Carefully #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/psCvbY6aSF — 92.7 BIG FM (@927BIGFM) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains| Mumbai Municipal Corp says no slow trains plying on @WesternRly, fast trains delayed; No Trains plying on central railway pic.twitter.com/WCNk31Rqf5 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains| Mumbai Municipal Corp says no slow trains plying on @WesternRly, fast trains delayed; No Trains plying on central railway pic.twitter.com/WCNk31Rqf5 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 29, 2017

Literally feeling the car tilting gently this way n that #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/05iIv7RTiv — Ashaa Lal (@AshaaKiEkKiran) August 29, 2017

Stay Safe.

Get in your homes ASAP. Share and Help anyone in problem.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Sc3mvrLaes — Animesh. (@animesh_e) August 29, 2017

Ghatkopar station right now #MumbaiRains all trains are cancelled pic.twitter.com/GGEVHlXgYo — ❤ Yuvian ❤ (@apurva_mg) August 29, 2017

That’s the eastern express highway that you see. Before Sion flyover. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/L8WCAbjGo2 — Abhimanyu (@ItsMisterJadhav) August 29, 2017

Heavy Rain in Maharashtra in the next 24 hrs Cloud burst expected. Stay safe, According to BBC we are in the eye of a storm #MumbaiRains ? — Ashutosh J Dubey (@iamashu123) August 29, 2017

Those walking on the streets through water, please be safe from trees. Don’t know how but try. Please. #MumbaiRains — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains G.S.B Wadala (Ram Mandir) is providing Food & Water. Those stranded near Dadar, Sion, Matunga, Parel can move there. @RidlrMUM — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) August 29, 2017

Stay safe Mumbaikars high tide at 4.35 . Avoid Mariens and beaches . Emergency call 100.or1916 #MumbaiRains — Roopa (@Rupasindhu) August 29, 2017

Waterlogging just outside my residence at juhu. Hope things dont get worsened! #MumbaiRains Stay Safe People!!! ?? pic.twitter.com/wrcqDru16e — Gujarati Chokro (@nickybadani) August 29, 2017