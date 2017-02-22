Mumbai restaurant offers 15 percent discount to customers with their fingers inked

Mumbai, Feb22:In a bid to make people come out and vote during the municipal corporation polls in Mumbai, a restaurant is offering 15 percent discount to customers with their fingers inked.

The owner of the Mumbai restaurant named ‘Delicious,’ said the decision is an initiative to pull up voter turnout across the city.

The owner feels that it would help in electing the right leaders. Customers also welcomed the unique strategy taken up by this restaurant. They said it sends out a positive message and a discount makes customers happy.

The vote is expected to be a referendum on the BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government. With all four main parties – Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress and NCP – striking out on their own, each is looking at these elections with an eye on the next big one, the 2019 assembly polls. (ANI)