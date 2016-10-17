Mumbai : RTI activist Bhupendra Vira, who targeted illegal constructions, shot dead

Mumbai, Oct 17: An RTI activist in Mumbai was shot dead in his home at Vakola Saturday evening. Many of his applications had targeted a former corporator over alleged illegal constructions, police said.

The Indian Express reports: Police are probing the former corporator who, they said, had received an order from the Lokayukta hours before the murder that four of his properties would be demolished based on a complaint filed by the activist. Bhupendra Vira, 60, was at home watching TV around 9 pm when the killer fired from outside the house, the bullet piercing the right temple. Police said that the shooter fired at close range and at an angle between the open main door and the bedroom, where Vira was sitting.

“The bullet shot exited the other side of the head and has been recovered by the police,’ a forensic expert said.