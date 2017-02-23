Mumbai sessions court sentences two for life imprisonment, seven others get 20 years jail term Mulund gang-rape

Mulund , Feb 23 : The Mumbai session’s court has ordered lifetime imprisonment to two accused and 20 years’ jail term to seven others, for assaulting and raping a rag-picker, in September 2013.

The victim, then 38 years old, had come to Mumbai from Nandurbar looking for a job, and lived on the pavement while working as a rag-picker.

According to the police, prime accused

The prime accused Vishal Sood and Wahid Khan have been given life imprisonment along with Rs. 25,000 fine, while the other seven- Manprit Singh Gill, Ajay Gechand, Mahesh Maragche, Waseem Shaikh, Dastagir Khan, Bhuwan Hamal and Dheeraj Panchal alias Dheeru are to serve a 20-years jail term, along with Rs. 25,000 fine.

The accused forcibly took her to a secluded place, beat her up and raped her. They also violated her private parts with a stick, police said.

The police said, Vishal, who was known to the rag-picker, forcibly took her to a secluded place, beat her up and raped her, along with his friends.

In the court, the victim stood by her statement and identified all the accused.

The court agreed with the prosecution and handed down the sentence to all accused.

