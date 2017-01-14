Mumbai student scores a 100percent in SAT and ACT

MUMBAI, Jan 14: Anagh Agarwal, a student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, aims to get into Harvard University to pursue a major in economics. A good SAT or ACT (American College Testing) score — standardised examination for admission to US colleges — would have been enough to secure admission to the Ivy League institute, but the 16-year-old has gone ahead and aced the exams with perfect scores in both — a rare feat.

Agarwal scored 1600/1600 in the new pattern of SAT and 36/36 in ACT. Most students take either of the exams. “I took it up as a personal challenge. I had always wanted to appear for SAT, and I started preparation about five months ago. To appear for ACT was a last-minute decision,” said Agarwal, adding that his reading habit helped him in his preparation.

He has his plans all made. “I want to get into investment banking for a short period in the US after completing my studies. Then I intend to return to India and join politics and become the finance minister someday,” said Agarwal.