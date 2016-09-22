Mumbai: Suburban trains affected after 48-hour heavy rain

Mumbai, Sep 22: Normal to heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Mumbai in the last 48 hours with the weatherman predicting rainfall at regular intervals in the next 24 hours.

From Wednesday 8 am to 8 am this morning, the island city recorded 84.7 mm rainfall, western suburbs recorded 95.89 mm, while eastern suburbs registered 76.27 mm rainfall, according to civic body weather stations.

Central railway, expectedly experienced major chaos with services affected during peak hours this morning. This is the picture of Thane station on Central railway at 9:30 am today.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at regular intervals are likely to occur at one or two places in the city today,” a senior official at Met Department, Mumbai regional office, said.

The official informed that other parts of the state have also recorded adequate rainfall.

According to an official attached to Disaster Management Control Room at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), no untoward incident was reported so far including instances of water logging.

Met department has also issued high tide warning at 3:56 pm and 10:11 pm today.

Meanwhile, the steady spell of rains has resulted in full supply stocks of water in all the seven reservoirs which supply water to Mumbai city.

“We are happy to inform that all lakes have reached upto the full supply level (FSL) marks and we won’t be having water scarcity for entire year,” said a senior official of BMC’s Hydrological department.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (General Administration) Sudhir Naik said transport services under BEST and suburban rail services were running normal and no major water logging was reported in the metropolis. However, traffic snarls on few routes in the city was experienced due to rains.