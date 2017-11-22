Mumbai terror attack mastermind, chief of banned JuD, Hafiz Saeed freed from house arrest in Pakistan

Lahore/Pakistan, November 22: The Mumbai terror attack mastermind and the chief of banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD chief) Hafiz Saeed was freed from months-long house arrest in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan’s Punjab Judicial Review Board has ordered the release of Mumbai terror attacks mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief, Hafiz Saeed.

Hafiz Saeed was arrested and was kept under house arrest since January 2017.

Earlier, Hafiz Saeed approached the Lahore High Court to dispute the order on October 24 issued by the Punjab’s Home Department to prolong his custody for one more month. The order was issued under a public safety law.

Under this law, the Pakistan government can arrest and keep a person for three months or less on various charges.

If needed to extend the detention, The judicial review board has to approve it.

The board has ordered to release Hafiz Saeed immediately after rejecting the Pakistan Government’s plea to prolong his house arrest again for three months.

The board said, “the government is ordered to release JuD chief Hafiz Saeed if he is not wanted in any other case.”

During last month, the board had permitted to extend his detention for 30-days.

As his detention period ends this week, the board’s order made Hafiz Saeed be free immediately from the house arrest.

It was on January 31, Hafiz Saeed was arrested along with four of his close aides. They are Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain.

They were detained by the Government of Punjab for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Fourth Schedule of Anti- Terrorism Act 1997.

Reportedly, Hafiz Saeed’s four close aides were set free during the week of October.

However, the US administration of President Donald Trump has offered 10 million US dollars as a bounty on the terrorist Hafiz Saeed.