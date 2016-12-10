Mumbai Test: `In-form` Kohli's tour-de-force earns India first-innings lead

| By :

Mumbai [India], Dec.10 (ANI): Skipper Virat Kohli and opener Murali Vijay struck scorching centuries as India grabbed a 51-run first innings lead against England at stumps on the third day of the crucial fourth Test at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Resuming at on overnight score of 148-1, Vijay smashed ten boundaries and three sixes in his 136-run knock, which was his eighth hundred in Tests, third against England and second in this series.

After first drop Cheteshwar Pujara got dismissed for 47 runs, Vijay joined forces with in-form Kohli (unbeaten at 147) and shared a solid 116-run stand for the third wicket to propel his side past 400-run mark.

The third day of the fourth Test saw Kohli keep England bowlers at bay and also break many records.

Indian batting mainstay Kohli not only notched up his 15th Test century, he also reached the 4000-run mark when he crossed 41 during the match. He has reached the milestone in his 52nd Test and became the sixth-fastest Indian batsman to reach the figure.

At the end of the day, India were at 451-7, with Kohli and Jayant Yadav (30) batting at the crease.

For England, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid scalped two wickets each, while Joe Root and Jake Ball shared three wickets between themselves.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin picked his 23rd five-wicket-haul, while Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets to help India bundle out England at exactly 400 runs.

Debutant Keaton Jennings (112) and Jos Buttler (76) made significant contributions in their side's innings. (ANI)