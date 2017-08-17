Mumbai wife upset over husband and kids watching TV late at night instead of talking to her,cuts husband with knife

Mumbai,August17:Upset that her husband was watching TV late at night instead of talking to her, a 31-year-old woman attacked him with a knife. The RCF police have now booked the woman on the basis of her husband’s statement.

The incident took place on Monday night at Vashi Naka, Chembur East, where the couple live with their two children. The woman, Shanti Das, had been at her mother’s home all day. Her husband Suresh, a real estate, came home from work at 6.30 pm and found the house locked. Since the kids were already at his sister’s house, he went there as well. At 11.30 pm, Suresh and kids returned home and waited another 15 minutes until Shanti arrived and unlocked the door.

The husband and kids immediately sat down to watch TV. Angry that they had not bothered to even ask her how her day had gone, Shanti switched off the television. This annoyed her husband, and the couple began arguing. During the squabble, Shanti picked up a vegetable knife and cut his hand with it, asking him to leave the house.

He bled profusely

But Suresh’s hand began to bleed profusely, and Shanti realised her mistake. She wrapped his hand in a piece of cloth and took him at Carewell Hospital for treatment.

Since the injury was sustained in a knife attack, the police were called to the hospital, where they took down Suresh’s statement. “On the basis of his statement, we registered a FIR against his wife, Shanti Das, under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC. We are investigating the case,” said an officer.

When mid-day contacted Suresh, he refused to comment, stating that it was a family matter.