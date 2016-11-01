Mumbai: Woman Gang raped while house-hunting , 7 arrested

Mumbai, Nov 01: A 28-year-old woman was gangraped in Amboli area in Mumbai who was house-hunting with her husband in Mumbai was allegedly gang-raped on Monday.

All Seven suspected have been arrested in this case on Tuesday, while one is still on the run, police said.

The incident took place on yesterday night, police said.

According to the initial reports, the woman was looking for a house in Shamnagar slum area along with her husband. A local lady was helping her to look on this. On Monday night, she and her husband stayed at the place of the woman when the eight accused, belonging to the same area, raped her.

One of the accused has criminal record, said police.

The victim was discharged after being treated in a hospital. Invetigation is on.