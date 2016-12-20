Mumbai woman throws 5 year old daughter from 15th floor after quarrel

MUMBAI,Dec20: A woman in Mumbai allegedly threw the five-year-old daughter of her neighbour from the 15th floor of a building after a quarrel on Monday. The child died on the spot, police said.

The incident took place at Vighnaharta building, Byculla in central Mumbai at around 12.30 pm on Monday. The five-year-old’s mother had a fight with the accused following which she allegedly threw the child from the balcony they shared, police said.

The girl was taken to KEM Hospital where she was declared dead.

The case has been registered but the accused has not been arrested.