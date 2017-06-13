Munich shooting at train station in Germany leaves several injured

Munich, June13:Several people were injured when an unidentified assailant opened fire at a train station in Munich, Germany, as reported by AFP.

A POLICE officer has reportedly been shot in the head after a gunman opened fire at a train station in Munich.

German newspaper Merkur reported that witnesses said the suspect took a female police officer’s firearm and then shot her before firing at others at the scene.

Authorities have confirmed that “several people” were wounded during the terrifying shooting.

“A handgun was used during a police operation at S-Bahn station Unterfoehring. At least one person injured,” police tweeted, referring to a northeastern suburb of the Bavarian city.

Police spokesman Michael Riehlein said that the incident occurred Tuesday morning when police were carrying out a check at the Unterfoehring subway station.

He says during the inspection a weapon was fired but could not immediately say whether it was fired by police or by a suspect.

Riehlein says there is no danger to the wider public.

Bavarian radio reported: “According to police information it is probably not a terrorist attack”