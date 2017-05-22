Murder case registered in IAS officer Anurag Tiwari’s mysterious death

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, May 22: A murder case was registered in connection with IAS officer Anurag Tiwari’s mysterious death after his brother Mayank Tiwari filed a FIR against unknown persons at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Police Station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The improvement comes after Tiwari’s family met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prior in the day. In the wake of meeting the Chief Minister, Anurag’s sister-in-law Shubhra had said that Adityanath approached them to sit tight for the SIT report after which he would accept an approach the CBI examination.

IAS officer Anurag Tiwari was discovered dead outside Meera Bai VIP visitor house in Hazratganj range of Lucknow. He was remaining at the visitor house for two days with a batchmate.

He remained in room number 19. LDA vice-chairman and Tiwari’s batchmate P.N. Singh had booked the room in his name and were with him the night before his death.

Upon the arrival of his downfall, while Singh went to play badminton at 6 a.m. at a Gomtinagar stadium, Tiwari ventured out for a morning walk. He had scarcely secured a separation of 300 m from his room when he has broken down out and about.

As indicated by reports, Tiwari passed on of a seizure after he experienced a fit, nonetheless, an official choice would be taken post the aftereffects of examination reports.

Tiwari, an architect by capability, turned into an IAS officer in July 2007.

A local of Bahraich area, Tiwari was last posted as sustenance and common supplies magistrate in Bengaluru. (ANI)