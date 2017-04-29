Murder case under-trial shot dead outside Delhi court.

New Delhi, April 29: An undertrial in a murder case was today shot dead allegedly by a person outside the Rohini district court. The accused was apprehended from the spot.

Rajesh was arrested by the Haryana Police in a murder case in December 2016, DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal said, adding he was listed as a “bad character” in Bawana police station of the city.

He was brought to Rohini to be produced before the court by personnel of the Haryana Police. He was in judicial custody in the neighbouring state since he was arrested on the charge of murder.

The accused, Mohit, belongs to Jhajjar district of Haryana, the DCP said. Police are probing the incident and the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.