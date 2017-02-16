Murder of Kim Jong Nam: Malaysian Police arrests second woman suspect

Washington,Feb. 16: The Malaysian Police has detained a second woman, an Indonesian, in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to Washington Post, the woman was identified as Siti Aishah, a 25-year-old Indonesian, according to a statement from Khalid Abu Bakar, the inspector-general of police.

She was arrested at about 2 a.m. on Thursday local time.

One woman was already in custody, arrested on Wednesday morning as she tried to fly out of Kuala Lumpur, and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Two women are believed to have used some kind of poison to kill Kim Jong-Nam, with reports from Malaysia and South Korea saying he had been stabbed with poison-tipped needles or had chemicals sprayed in his face.

The Malaysia Police were examining CCTV footage from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in order to determine what happened during the attack on Monday morning.

Two women are thought to have attacked Kim Jong Nam, the estranged older half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday morning as he went to check in for a flight to Macau, his main base since he went into exile about 15 years ago.

One of the women is alleged to have grabbed him while the other sprayed his face with a chemical and held a cloth over it for 10 seconds.

They left the scene – going down three escalators and buying a taxi voucher before asking to be taken to a hotel – and Kim Jong Nam sought help from the airport staff, complaining of dizziness.

He was put into an ambulance and died on the way to hospital.

