Murdered NIA officer Tanzil Ahmed’s wife dies 9 days after the attack

New Delhi, April 13: The wife of slain NIA officer Tanzil Ahmad succumbed to her bullet injuries at the AIIMS here on Wednesday — 10 days after unidentified assailants waylaid the couple and pumped bullets into them in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district.

Ahmad received 21 bullet injuries in the dastardly attack on April 3, while his wife Farzana Khatoon was shot at four times. The couple was returning from a wedding in Bijnor district post-midnight when they were waylaid and shot.

Farzana succumbed to injuries at the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre here at 10.45 a.m., a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer said.

“She was battling for life following the bullet injuries. Her last rites will be held at Jamia Milia Campus Burial Ground at 6.30 p.m.,” the officer added.

Farzana was initially admitted to Fortis Hospital in Noida and later shifted to AIIMS.

Ahmad, an assistant commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF), was on deputation with the NIA as an inspector since 2010.