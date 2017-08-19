Musharraf heckled by Baloch activists at ‘Dialogue for Peace’ event in Oslo

Oslo/Norway, August 19: Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf was heckled by Baloch activists at the ‘Dialogue for Peace’ event organised by the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo. The event was canceled midway after the Baloch activists staged a protest over extending invite to Musharraf as a speaker.

The Baloch activists labelled Musharraf as ‘Butcher of Balochistan’ and ‘Butcher of Baloch’ during the event.

Baloch Republican Party spokesman Sher Mohammad Bugti tweeted after the event was cancelled, “More Nobel Peace Center cancels the event midway when Baloch activists protested against Musharraf being invited as a speaker. Well done.”

In a series of tweets, Baloch leader Brahumdagh Bugti, the founder and leader (in exile) of the Baloch Republican Party, also raised an objection to extending an invitation to former military dictator Musharraf to participate in a talk on peace.

Bugti tweeted, “We strongly protest inviting military dictator Musharraf for talking on peace. He is a war criminal not a peacemaker. In another tweet, Bugti mentioned,”Musharraf has been invited by the organisation Dialogue for peace, who hosted tonights event. Our museum is open for all visitors.”

On Twitter, Bugti requested Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to cancel the meeting with “a war criminal and a court absconder,” Musharraf. “We request PM @erna_solberg to cancel meeting with Musharraf, a war criminal, ex-dictator & court absconder on murder case of my grandfather,” Bugti tweeted.

The Balochistan Republican Party leader also accused Musharraf of killing his grandfather Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in a military raid on 26 August 2006. “Musharraf killed my grandfather & 1000s of Baloch civilians. Ask people of #Balochistan about his contribution for ‘peace,’ “he tweeted.

Musharraf has been facing a slew of cases, including the high treason trial since 2013 and he was barred from leaving the country in 2014 by the government. Musharraf seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999, deposing the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Balochistan High Court in November 2016 had issued a bailable arrest warrant against former Musharraf in connection with the murder of former Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in a military operation in 2006.(ANI)