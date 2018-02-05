Music, music Apple music all the way!

Apple Music is growing at a faster pace than Spotify in the United States and soon it may overtake Spotify.

According to media reports, Apple’s subscriber-account base in the U.S. has been growing about 5% monthly, as against Spotify’s 2% clip. If the trend continues that Apple will overtake Spotify in accounts this summer.

When in it comes to the overall world market, Spotify has got a sizeable lead over Apple Music. A month ago Spotify has claimed that it has 70 million paid subscribers, making it nearly twice as large as Apple Music.

Another attraction from Spotify comes for free, with ad-supported tier, giving it over 140 million listeners overall around the world.

Spotify expanded to the United States in 2011 and Apple Music simultaneously launched in over 100 countries in 2015.

Apple Music is integrated into Apple devices, including the upcoming HomePod, but Spotify launched in 2008 and is largely credited with spearheading on-demand music streaming.

The HomePod will only support Apple Music, iTunes, and AirPlay.

In terms of paid subscriptions, both services offer individual plans for $9.99 per month, student plans for $4.99 per month, and family plans sharable with up to six people for $14.99 per month.

Apple Music has the benefit of being pre-installed on hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads.

It’s also available on Mac, PC, Android, Apple Watch, Apple TV, vehicles equipped with CarPlay, Sonos, and HomePod.