Musical Way to a Healthy Life

“Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.”

Kahlil Gibran

Since the dawn of civilization music has always enjoyed an exalted position. Be it primitive, folk, or even sophisticated classical, music in its myriad forms has been inextricably linked with various aspects of human life. The legendary Chinese philosopher Confucius had said “Music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without.”

Forward to modern times, some people listen to music while commuting to and from work. This takes rigour off their bodies. Others listen to their favourite playlist during workout in gyms. Plenty of people listen to music while cooking, doing homework, doing laundry or bathing.

Music is directly linked to human emotions. A certain type of music can make us feel happy, nostalgic, or relaxed. Since music can strongly impact an individual’s mindset and well-being, it is not surprising that music therapy is increasingly being applied for treating several medical conditions.

In ancient Greece, people were aware of music therapy. Renowned scholar Pythagoras, taught the use of flute and lyre as the primary healing instruments. His disciples employed music as medicine, to cure the ‘passions of the psyche..anger and aggression.’ Egyptian priestesses used sistra, a musical rattle with metal discs that created not only a pleasant jangling sound but also generated large quantities of ultrasound – an integral part of modern healing system.

The modern concept of music therapy was born in the aftermath of the two World Wars, when community musicians, both amateur and professional, went to Veterans hospitals around the US of A to play for war veterans suffering post-war physical and emotional trauma.. The patients’ positive responses to music led the doctors and nurses to request the hiring of musicians by the hospitals.

Scientists believe all forms of music may have therapeutic effects though music from one’s own culture may be more effective. Chinese medical theory says that five internal organ and meridian systems have corresponding musical tones, which are used to encourage healing.

Different types of music create different types of neurological stimulation. Music helps to elevate the pain threshold, thus creating a therapeutic effect. For instance classical music is by and large relaxing and soothing while modern, popular varieties like hard rock, heavy metal may cause irritability and uneasiness.

Music when used with guided imagery can alter states of consciousness, thereby uncovering hidden emotional responses. If used in school classroom, music helps to boost kids’ reading and language skills.

In certain areas, the therapeutic effect of music is most pronounced. Let’s begin at the beginning. Music if played close to the womb during late pregnancy results in children being sensitive to music soon after birth. Soothing music helps infants to calm down. Premature babies exposed to music show increased feeding rates, increased weight gain et al

In adults who suffer from insomnia, music induces better sleep quality and longer sleep duration. Autism patients, especially children display a heightened interest and response to music. So, music comes in handy for teaching verbal and nonverbal communication skills to such people.

For persons suffering from depression music therapy may increase responsiveness to antidepressant drugs. For aged depression patients, home-based programmes of music therapy may be highly effective. For adult women undergoing depression, music therapy tends to reduce heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, and ‘low’ feeling.

It has come to light that in cases of aged adults afflicted by Alzheimer’s, dementia, or similar mental disorders, music therapy reduces aggressiveness, agitated behavior, and uplifts moods. Interestingly patients undergoing haemodialysis or suffering from surgery related trauma tend to benefit from music therapy.