Muskan Ahirwar class 5 student from a Bhopal slum runs library: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives Rs 2 lakh

Bhopal/Madhya Pradesh, August 4: A noble initiative was started by Muskan Ahirwar, a Class 5 student of running a library from her residence in Durga Nagar last year. Muskan Ahiwar, living in a slum located just a kilometre away from the state secretariat in Bhopal. According to media reports, she said that “the main motive behind this initiative was to support other children to study. It would also make them understand the value of education”, she added. Muskan Ahirwar started the small library titled ‘Bal Pustakalaya’ with 25 educational books, a year ago.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s financial help

The notable effort initiated by Muskan Ahirwar is recognised by the Madhya Pradesh Cheif Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The minister has offered a financial help of Rs 2 lakh for setting up of a standard conventional library. Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted the girl at her residence and gave her a cheque of Rs 2 lakh on Wednesday. According to an official of the Public Relations department, “Shivraj Singh Chouhan promised Muskan Ahirwar to build a one-room library for her.” Reportedly, before giving the cheque to Muskan Ahirwar Shivraj Singh Chouhan also added

Reportedly, before giving the cheque to Muskan Ahirwar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed that "There would be a change in the situation if more girls like Muskan Ahirwar are extended support by the whole society. There would be fully possible support from the government."

Words from Muskan Ahirwar about library

Muskan Ahirwar started the library with just 25 books. She said that “it has increased to about 1,000 books.” She also mentioned that there was no hope that the library could be continued after the death of Manohar Ahirwar, her father, on July 7. “Muskan Ahirwar quoted that, “after receiving financial aid from the government, nothing could stop us from moving ahead. My father always used to say that do something big and study hard,” she added. Muskan Ahirwar aims to be a doctor. The library opens from 5 pm to 7 pm every day.

“Nearly 20 to 25 children visit the library every day. They sit on the mat. A few of them take the books to their homes and return it later. In order to ensure whether they read the book or not, I ask questions from it.” Muskan Ahirwar also manages a register of the library’s accounts.