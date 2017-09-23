Muslim artist Nuruddin designs 101-feet tall idol of Goddess Durga, to enter Guiness book of World Records

Guwahati/Assam, September 23: A Muslim artist is designing a 101-feet tall idol of Goddess Durga that is carved out of bamboo sticks. according to reliable sources, the Bishnupur Durga Puja Committee registered the 101-feet tall idol of Goddess Durga in the Guinness Book World Records as said that it is the world’s tallest bamboo sculpture.

According to official sources, the artist Nuruddin said that “Many people ask me why I make such Idols as I am a Muslim. But I want to tell them that I have been doing this work since 1975. I always think that an artist has no religion and his only religion and duty is to serve humanity. At least 5000 bamboo poles have been used in the making of the idol.” The Bishnupur Durga Puja Committee was supposed to complete the idol by September 20.

According to media reports, Deep Ahmed who is the project supervisor said that”The work started two months back. The height of the idol was approximately 110 feet and we were hoping to complete the work by September 20. But all of a sudden on 17th of this month, the image fell down because of the strong cyclone here in Guwahati. However, no one was injured in the incident. I am thankful to the social media for their moral support. We are expecting to inaugurate the idol on September 25.” The four-day Durga Puja celebrations would begin on September 27.