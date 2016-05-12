Muslim ban was ‘just a suggestion’, says Trump

Washington, May 12: Republican party’s presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump has demoted his proposed Muslim immigration ban to a mere “suggestion”.

In a radio interview with Fox News’ on Wednesday, Trump softened his call to temporarily prohibit Muslims from entering the US.

“We have a serious problem. Its a temporary ban. It hasnt been called for yet. Nobodys done it. This is just a suggestion until we find out whats going on, Trump said.

But Trump did not mince words in linking Muslims to the proliferation of terrorism around the world, Politico reported.

We have radical Islamic terrorism all over the world. You can go to Paris, you can go to San Bernardino, all over the world: If they want to deny it, they can deny it. I dont choose to deny it, he said.

Trumps comments came a day after he claimed he would make an exception for Londons first Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, to enter the US.

There will always be exceptions, he told The New York Times on Tuesday, while adding he was happy Khan was elected in the city.

Khan was not impressed with Trumps gesture, saying that the Manhattan billionaire was ignorant about Islam and that he hoped he would lose the US election.

Trump has often given conflicting accounts on issues including his tax plan, abortion and transgender people accessing public toilets.

This flexibility has led to concerns among Republican Party leaders about his candidacy.

Top Republicans including House Speaker Paul Ryan have said they were not ready to support Trump in the general election.

Trump will meet Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Ryan and others on Thursday in an attempt to resolve differences.