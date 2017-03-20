Muslim BJP supporters come forward to support Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, March 20: Denying reports that the minority community especially Muslim community members in Uttar Pradesh are hugely disappointed with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to appoint Mahant Yogi Adityanath as the state Chief Minister, Muslim supporters of the BJP said that media is spreading false rumors about the firebrand saint-politician.

The unidentified man, wearing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) badge on his chest, was seen in a video slamming media for spreading lies against the new Chief Minister.

Yogi Adityanath is being targeted because of his tough stand against terrorism, the man in the video said.

He also slammed Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) as communal parties who have cheated Muslims in the Uttar Pradesh and used them as a vote bank.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) colleagues not to make any rash or thoughtless comments and advised them to declare their known sources of income within a fortnight.

