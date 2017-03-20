Muslim BJP supporters come forward to support Yogi Adityanath

March 20, 2017 | By :
Yogi Adityanath-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
Yogi Adityanath-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Lucknow, March 20: Denying reports that the minority community especially Muslim community members in Uttar Pradesh are hugely disappointed with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to appoint Mahant Yogi Adityanath as the state Chief Minister, Muslim supporters of the BJP said that media is spreading false rumors about the firebrand saint-politician.

The unidentified man, wearing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) badge on his chest, was seen in a video slamming media for spreading lies against the new Chief Minister.

Yogi Adityanath is being targeted because of his tough stand against terrorism, the man in the video said.

He also slammed Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) as communal parties who have cheated Muslims in the Uttar Pradesh and used them as a vote bank.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) colleagues not to make any rash or thoughtless comments and advised them to declare their known sources of income within a fortnight.

Watch the video here:

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
TDP to decide future of alliance with BJP | Crucial meet today
Budget’s first causality | TDP threatens to snap ties with BJP
Top