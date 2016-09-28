Muslim ‘clock boy’ Ahmed Mohamed’s dad files defamation suit against media

New York, Sep 28: The father of Ahmed Mohamed, the teenager arrested in the US last year when he brought a homemade clock to school, has filed a defamation suit against media outlets and commentators for fanning Islamophobia.

Mohamed Mohamed filed the lawsuit against multiple media outlets and conservative political commentators, including TV host Glenn Beck and his television network, TheBlaze. He also sued FOX Television Stations and Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne.

Mohamed sued on behalf of himself and his 14-year-old son, arguing that commentators and media outlets were responsible for libelous statements after his son’s arrest in 2015, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“The Mohamed family are peaceful Muslims who have been falsely accused of being terrorists and engaging in a jihad,” the suit states.

“The correction must also be made that the arrest and suspension of Ahmed Mohamed was not a stunt and it was not pre-planned, staged or engineered by anyone, including (his father),” it said.