Muslim friends misguided saying it was stupid to worship a stone, an idol, claims Athira who converted to Islam

Thiruvananthapuram/ Kerala, September 23: Athira, a 23 year old Hindu woman had earlier this year (in June) at a press conference asserted that she had wilfully converted to Islam. The woman made another press conference on Thursday beginning with “Om Namah Shivaya”.

The woman has converted back to Hinduism claiming that she had to change her faith when her Muslim friends ‘misguided’ her. Athira, during her recent press conference, revealed about how her Muslim friends ‘misguided’ her, “it was stupid to worship a stone, an idol and that Hinduism has many gods, while Islam has only one supreme god. When they said that, I felt very curious about it and when I thought about it, I felt what they said was right.”

She was given books to read on Islam which turned as a nightmare. She said, “the description of hell in that book was so scary, that I lost my sleep for several nights. I began thinking that if I don’t follow Islam, then I will have to go through that hell.”

Athira also claims that her friends made her to listen to the speeches delivered by Zakir Naik.

Athira returns 2 SwaDharma, reveals her ordeal Muslim Friends turned 2 Jihadi Foes Volunteers of Hindu Help Line instrumental in rescue pic.twitter.com/QBIfZSrHVo — HaindavaKeralam (@HKupdate) September 21, 2017

Before leaving her parents’ house in the first week of July, Athira had written a 15 page letter to inform that she was about to study Islam. Her name was changed to Ayesha. She got upset when she couldn’t convince her parents.

Her parents lodged a complaint, following which Athira surrendered before Kannur police on July 27. She was sent to state home for women. On the condition that Athira would be allowed to practise Islam, her parents were given permission to meet her.

Finally, on Thursday, she told that she is returning back to Hinduism. She could realise her faith when she made a visit with her parents to Arsha Vidya Samajam, where she studied Hinduism. Athira asserted, “I then came to realise that my decision to convert to Islam was wrong. I did not have much knowledge about my faith then. I do now.”