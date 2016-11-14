Muslim teacher wearing headscarf told to ‘hang herself with it’

Washington, Nov 14: A Muslim teacher in a Georgia high school said someone left her an anonymous note in her classroom on Friday, telling her that her “headscarf isn’t allowed anymore.”

The note, scribbled in black ink, also told her to “tie” her headscarf around her neck and “hang yourself with it,” reports The Washington Post.

The note ended with the word “America” along with a drawing of the American flag.

Mairah Teli, a teacher at Dacula High School in Gwinnett County, located outside Atlanta, posted a picture of the note to her Facebook page Friday.

“As a Muslim, I wear a headscarf as a practice of my faith. I want to share this to raise awareness about the reality and climate of our community. Spreading hate isn’t going to ‘make America great again,'” she wrote.

A spokeswoman for the Gwinnett County Schools told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the district is working to find out who wrote the note. It’s unclear at this time whether the person who wrote it was inspired by Donald Trump’s election to the presidency, but Teli’s post on Facebook assumed as much.

“I feel children feel safe making comments that are racist or sexist because of him,” she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The incident comes as similar incidents involving harassment and hateful messages against people from certain backgrounds were reported in other parts of the country following Trump’s victory. On the campaign trail, the president-elect had promised to keep Muslims from entering the United States. He later backed off from a complete ban, saying his proposal would keep immigrants from countries that have been “compromised by terrorism.”

In his victory speech, Trump kept a unifying tone and promised to be “president of all Americans” – a departure from his campaign rhetoric.

“He said, ‘We’re going to calm the waters. We’re going to bring people together,'” Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus told Fox News on Wednesday morning.