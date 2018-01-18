Muslim woman’s house set ablaze for supporting Ram Temple

January 18, 2018 | By :
Muslim woman's house set ablaze for supporting Ram Temple.

Hapur/Uttar Pradesh, Jan 18: A Muslim woman’s house was allegedly set on fire by unidentified miscreants for supporting the construction of Ram Temple.

The victim, Ikra Chaudhary, who is the district head of the Muslim Women’s Harassment Cell, claimed she is being threatened by multiple people to avoid indulging in the matter of Ram Temple.

“On December 6, I submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate regarding the Ram Temple issue. Since then, I have been threatened repeatedly to avoid indulging in the matter, to the extent that I have been asked to leave Hapur. I fear that I may be killed by those threatening me,” she said.

Ikra’s house was set on fire by miscreants on Monday, following which she registered a complaint with the police. Amid the fire rubble, Ikra also found a note that read “Now call your Ram” written in Hindi, which she then submitted to the police.

“The police have said they are investigating the matter. However, it has been four days, and no arrests have been made. Looks like the police are looking to suppress the matter,” she claimed.

However, Hapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar assured that investigation is being carried out. However, he refuted Ikra’s claims of having submitted the threatening note to the police. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
On Next Diwali, Ram Temple in Ayodhya is ready to receive devotees: Asserts Subramanian Swamy
Muslim woman thrown out of home for making paintings of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath
Mosque could be constructed in Ayodhya at a fair distance from Ram Janmabhoomi, Shia Waqf Board to SC
Indian Muslim woman was kidnapped, raped and murdered in the UK in honor killing
21 year old pregnant Muslim woman was stabbed and burnt alive by her family in Karnataka’s Bijapur district for marrying a Dalit man
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj says “no power on earth” could stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya
Top