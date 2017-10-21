Muslim women celebrated Diwali in Varanasi: What is so much intolerable in that to issue a fatwa?

Varanasi/Uttar Pradesh, October 21: In the present Indian scenario of Hindutva campaigns, Babri Masjid demolition, cow vigilantism, Love Jihad, favouritism to terrorists, there are still lights of hope. Majority of Indians do not favour any of these.

The country is in the midst of various political as well as religious issues igniting the fire each other. But still, the country is experiencing and witnessing the real face of Indians in their democratic nature and their will to accept each other as what they are in their real selves.

But there are certain elements in the society, which always try to be on top of the list of controversies. The common people would be surprised while they come across such deliberate attempt to ruin the harmony, even without knowing that these all are aimed at destroying common man’s life and deviating public attention from certain significant issues of the nation.

Latest in this list is the fatwa issued by the influential Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom Deoband. In its fatwa, it says that “If anyone worships any god except Allah they don’t remain Muslim-Ulema, Darul Uloom on Muslim women who performed aarti on Diwali in Varanasi.”

In effect, the fatwa openly prohibits people following Islam religion from worshipping any other God than Allah.

The fatwa was issued on the grounds that certain Muslim women from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi had celebrated Diwali by lighting the lamp and performing aarti. While it was said during many controversies that Islam is very tolerant towards other religions. The controversial fatwa was issued on Saturday.

If anyone worships any god except Allah they don’t remain Muslim-Ulema,Darul Uloom on Muslim women who performed aarti on Diwali in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/IgaLNcenGo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2017

A few days back, there was another fatwa that prohibited Muslim women from posting heir pictures on social media.