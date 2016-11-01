Why do only Muslims break out of jail and not Hindus: Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi, Nov 01: Questioning the authenticity of the encounter video after eight SIMI terrorists escaped from a high-security prison in Bhopal, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday wondered as to what is the reason that only Muslims break out of jail and not Hindus while stating that he was against all those playing politics in the name of religion.

The Congress general secretary stated that he had put ban on the SIMI when he was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

“I was the first Chief Minister to put ban on the SIMI. Rajnath Singh was then the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh…he did not put the ban. Other controvertist Hindu organisations like the Bajrang Dal along with the SIMI used to ensure that riots take place. I had proofs and based on that the NDA put the ban on SIMI,” he told ANI in an exclusive conversation.

“I don’t have love either for SIMI or Bajrang Dal. I am against all those who create ruckus and play politics in the name of religion. Owaisi ji is also included in that,” he added.

The Congress leader stated that the cases of the SIMI terrorists were taken back in 2011 during the BJP’s rule in Madhya Pradesh.

“Some SIMI terrorists escaped from jail in Khandwa in 2013. In 2014, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary was informed that they may attempt to run away from the jail. On October 31, 2016, eight SIMI terrorists ran away from jail. Now, what is the reason that only Muslims break out of jail and not Hindus,” he added.