Muslims don’t watch ‘rubbish’ Padmaavat: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad, Jan 19: Asaduddin Owaisi, the Loksabha Mp from Hyderabad and also the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday said that the controversy Bollywood film ‘Padmaavat’ as ‘rubbish and asked Muslims to not waste their time watching it.

Owaisi, who is famous for his firing speeches, was addressing a public meeting in Telangana’s Warangal district said, “Don’t go for the film. God has not created you to watch a two-hour film. Mr. Narendra Modi has formed a 12- member committee to screen that film. Take out what you can but nobody was consulted when a law to end triple talaq was being made against us.”

“The movie (Padmaavat) is ‘bakwas’ (rubbish) and bad. The Muslim community has to learn from Rajputs, who are united in not letting the film release” he added.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court cleared the decks for the all-India release of “Padmaavat” on January 25 and stayed notifications and orders issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat prohibiting exhibition of the film in their states.

The Rajput Karni Sena said that they will not allow Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot any future project in Rajasthan. The Sena calls up at Lawyer Harish Salve’s office and threatens him to with Padmaavat row case and dares him to a complaint against him.

The Hyderabad fraction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also came against the movie Padmavat. “You can protest as you like…If you are nationalist don’t watch the movie. If once they suffer loss then they will never distort history & facts in future. Burn or vandalise theatres, its up to you, but don’t the watch movie,” Raja Singh, Hyderabad BJP said.