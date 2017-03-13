Muslims will get representation in UP Government: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, March 13: Union Minister of Urban Development, M Venkaiah Naidu said that Muslims community will get representation in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh even though the party did not field any candidate from the community in the past Assembly elections in the state.

“If (a Muslim) MLA is not there, an MLC (member of legislative council) will be there… there will be Muslim representatives in the government” the minister said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

On Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not fielding any Muslim candidate in Uttar Pradesh, Naidu said, “It was a weakness of us, not a mistake. We could not find suitable candidates confident of winning; whom BJP thought could win.”

At the same time, Venkaiah Naidu added that a section of Muslims had supported the Bhartiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh elections.

Naidu also told to Hindustan Times that “Because of the triple talaq issue, Muslim women, especially younger women, voted for BJP”.

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi, after accepting felicitations from party leaders and supporters at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, had said that he saw the election results, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, as the “foundation of the new India”.

He had added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led system would take everybody along as “in democracy, governments are formed with a majority but run with harmony”.

Noting that the government had no right to differentiate against anybody, Prime Minister had said, “This government is of those who have voted for it and also those who have not. Of those who have walked along, and also of those who have not.”

“Everybody will join in the making of a new India,” Modi had further said.

Driven by the ‘Modi wave’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 11 stormed to power in Uttar Pradesh after 14 years, securing three-fourths majority and demolishing rivals Samajwadi Party (SP)- Congress allies and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in a keenly-contested Assembly polls.

Showing impressive performance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 312 seats in the 403-member UP Assembly. Its allies Apna Dal(S) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) bagged nine seats and four seats, respectively, taking the total tally of the combine to 325.

On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party won 47 seats while its ally the Indian National Congress got 7 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won just 19 seats, finishing a dismal third.

Significantly, the Indian National Congress lost all the 4 Assembly seats in Amethi district, the pocket borough of Nehru-Gandhi family, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagging three of them.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led alliance swept all the eight Assembly segments falling under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

