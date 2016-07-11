Must cover your ‘aurat’ : Malaysia’s Kelantan state asked to it’s Women workers

Kuala Lumpur , July 11: Muslim women working in fast-food outlets and hypermarkets in Malaysia’s Kelantan state have been asked to cover themselves properly as per Islamic law, including wearing long-sleeved uniforms, by next year.

Most female workers on such premises currently are wearing short-sleeved T-shirts.

State Local Government, Housing, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Abdul Fattah Mahmood said non-Muslim staff were not included in the new ruling by the state government, but they were advised to dress decently.

“The committee had a discussion with several hypermarkets and business operators over the issue recently. “We want them to plan a proper uniform for Muslim workers and they have agreed in principle to our proposal.

“The ruling is a must for Muslim women workers, but non-Muslims are encouraged to wear proper clothes.

“I would like to thank the non-Muslim community in the state for their support of the state government’s policy,” he said after a Hari Raya gathering at JKR 10 here yesterday.

Fattah said the state government also encouraged food traders operating at night markets and food stalls to introduce long-sleeved attire for their workers, which would help in the campaign to promote hygienic practices on their premises.

“The ruling is a must for Muslim women workers, but non-Muslims are encouraged to wear proper clothes. I would like to thank the non-Muslim community in the state for their support of the state government’s policy,” he said.

Kelantan is the only state in muslim majority Malaysia thatimplements such Islamic laws.

A convenience store worker, who declined to be named, lauded the ruling, saying that currently, workers at the store had to put on arm sleeves to cover their aurat as the uniforms provided were short-sleeved.

“It is not only troublesome to wear the arm sleeves, but we have to fork out our own money to buy them,” she said.