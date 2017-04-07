‘Must not let Gaikwad onboard unless he tenders unconditional apology’

New Delhi, April 07: The All India Cabin Crew Association has backed Air India on its ban on Shiv Sena Parliament Member Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted a staffer of the airlines a month ago.

In a statement, it said that the Shiv Sena Parliament Member is and will continue to be a risk to flight safety and that the government must think hard about letting him back on.

The All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) said, “Must not let Ravindra Gaikwad onboard unless he tenders an unconditional apology to AI employees and undertakes in writing to abide by all norms.”

On Thursday, the Shiv Sena Parliament Member finally voiced his “regret” over the “unfortunate incident in Parliament only after chaos ensued in the Lok Sabha.

His party backed him in the House saying that they would not attend the April 10 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet if the ban was not lifted.

Ravindra Gaikwad, who attended the proceedings for the first time since the incident when he assaulted an Air India (AI) employee and boastfully claimed on national TV about having hit him with slippers 25 times, played a victim, insisting he had only retaliated against provocation.