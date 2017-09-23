Musthafa Moottatharammal ,pickup  driver from Parappanangadi,wins first prize amount Rs 10crore ,of the Kerala state run Onam lottery

MALAPPURAM,Sept23:: The winner of the first prize of the state run lottery, which is whopping Rs 10 crore has been identified, a day of declaring the results of the Onam bumper lottery of the Kerala state government

Musthafa Moottatharammal ,pickup driver , 48, native of Chuzhali at Moonniyur near Parappanangadi, is the winner of the bumper prize. Musthafa, has already handed over the prize winning ticket to the Federal bank branch at Parappanangadi.

The draw of lots of the bumper lottery held on Friday and the authorities had announced that the ticket bearing the number AJ2876 won the first prize, which is Rs 10 crore, the higher ever prize money of the state run lottery. But the authorities who managed to confirm that the ticket which was sold by Aiswarya lottery agency in Parappananagdi won the first prize, had failed to trace the winner. Amidst various rumours and claims regarding the winner, Musthafa arrived at the Federal bank branch at Parappanangadi around 2pm on Saturday and handed over the prize winning ticket to the bank manager.



Musthafa posing for a selfie with his fellow villagers.



Musthafa, who belongs to a middle class family with five members, was working as pick-up van driver and is currently engaged in coconut trade after death of his father who was a renowned coconut trader in the area

Talking to TOI, Musthafa said that he is planning to expand his coconut business investing more money and he is also planning to construct a new small house. “I started purchasing lottery tickets more than twenty years ago and i was hopeful that the Onam bumber ticket will bring prize this time”.

Musthafa sad that he came to know that his ticket won the first prize immediately after the announcement of results on Friday, but he did not share the information with media as to avoid public attention.

Musthafa purchased the prize winning ticket from Poochengal Kunnath Khalid, a lottery agent selling ticket at Parappanagdi bus stand.

It is learnt that the agency commission of the prize winning lottery is Rs 1 crore.