Muthangi Masjid demolition case: Asaduddin Owaisi and four other acquitted

Hyderabad,DEc 29: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and four others were today acquitted in connection with the 2005 Muthangi Masjid demolition case.

Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi and 21 others were booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 147 (rioting) and 186 (obstructing public servant).

The case is related to a protest carried out by the AIMIM to prevent government officials from demolishing a mosque on Hyderabad-Mumbai highway at Muttangi village near Patancheru town in Medak district.

In 2005, the revenue officials with the support of Muslims demolished three mosques and one shrine to widen a highway. However, when the demolition process reached the fourth mosque, it saw wide opposition from local Muslims and AIMIM leaders.

The situation got tensed leading to day-long rioting and protests.

The then chief minister, late Rajshekhar Reddy, ordered a probe into the matter and the AIMIM leaders were also booked at the same time.

