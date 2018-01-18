Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights

Salem, Jan 18: Muthulakshmi, widow of slain sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, today launched a new organization here, to fight for “the rights of Tamil Nadu.”

She launched The ‘Mann Kaakkum Veerathamizhar Peramaippu’ (Federation of Brave Tamils to protect the Soil) after cutting a cake on Veerappan’s 66th birth anniversary.

He was killed on October 18, 2004, in an encounter with the Special Task Force of the Tamil Nadu police near Dharmapuri.

“Veerappan has protected the rights of Tamil Nadu, its soil, and water, including Cauvery, when he was alive and the situation has come to a stage when the State has to fight for its land and water rights,” Muthulakshmi said.

“Cauvery water was flowing to Tamil Nadu without any disruption and no official from Karnataka dared to enter Hogenakal when he was alive,” she said.

“A dam is being constructed at Mekedatu, which Karnataka would not have dreamt of if Veerappan had been alive today. The organization will fight for the cause of the State, as there is no fresh and clean water available in the State.”

The outfit was formed to fight for the rights of the state as there was no availability of fresh and clean water, due to which agriculture in the state is in doldrums, she said.

Muthulakshmi said she plans to tour Tamil Nadu to strengthen the organization. Veerappan’s daughters Vidyarani and Prabha, an advocate P. Mohan, and a film actor were present on the occasion.