Mutilated soldier's daughter demands '50 heads in return' for her father's sacrifice.

Deoria/Uttar Pradesh, May 2: Shattered and traumatized with the news of her father’s horrific death at the hands of the Pakistani Army in Krishna Ghatti, Jammu and Kashmir, the daughter of Border Security Force (BSF) head constable Prem Sagar on Tuesday demanded ’50 heads in return’ of her father’s life.

“His sacrifice should not be forgotten, we want 50 heads in return for his life,” said Saroj while consoling her mother, who was still coming to terms with her husband’s gruesome death.

The relatives of the late solider also rebuked the Centre’s ‘lax attitude’ against Pakistan, and asserted that due to the government’s inaction, such brutalities were happening again.

“The government is not acting properly on such issues. We should retaliate to this inhuman act of Pakistan; the Centre should not just sit idle and let Pakistan carry on its atrocities,” said the constable’s relative.

“I am proud of my brother that he sacrificed his life for the nation, but is it very heart-wrenching the way he has been beheaded by the Pakistan military,” said Dayashanker.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan’s brutal Border Action Team (BAT) again mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers on Monday in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control, where they had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj in 2013.

The Indian Army confirmed the involvement of the BAT in the gruesome act beheading Indian soldier.

“Pak Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Simultaneously, a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded,” read the Indian Army’s statement.

It is the same Krishna Ghati sector where the Pakistani BAT had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj and badly severed the head of Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh of 13 Rajputana Rifles, on January 8, 2013.

Indian Army killed terrorist Anwar Khan in August 2015 in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir. He was part of a 15 member team of Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in the BAT team that killed Hemraj and Sudhakar.

In fact, the BAT is a brutal and barbaric arm of Pakistan Army. Its actions along the Line of Control (LOC) may be not in public domain, but the Indian Army has been bearing its brunt for long. The raiding members of BAT are specially instructed not be caught on the Indian side.

Defence experts say that the Pakistan’s Special Services Group (SSG) forms the BAT which employs highly trained terrorists for Trans-LoC action up to a depth of 1 to 3 kilometres.

In February 2000, seven months after the Kargil War, a Pakistani BAT killed seven Indian soldiers in Nowshera in Rajouri district. The army was shocked to discover the headless body of a soldier, Sepoy Bhausaheb Talekar.

Defence experts say that the Pakistani BAT beheads and mutilate the bodies of Indian soldiers to terrorise troops and wage psychological warfare.(ANI)