My 4-year-old daughter would better run the US than Donald Trump: Kim Kardashian West

Washington DC/ USA, September 1: Kim Kardashian West has hit out at US President Donald Trump and said her 4-year-old daughter would do a better job of running the country than the incumbent president.

Breaking from her tradition of not talking politics, the reality star opened up to the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia about her feelings on Trump. “Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues,” the 36-year-old reality star admits. “You have to be really careful about what you say, because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful; I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings,” she said as reported by E! Online.

“Anyone can run the U.S. better,” Kim said. “My daughter [North West] would be better.”

“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing. Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now.”

“And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency, you just don’t feel safe any more,” said the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star.

(ANI)