My biggest fear is to lose the loved ones, says Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, October 24: Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his directorial venture “Shivaay”, says he fears losing his loved ones.

“Everybody has fears and I have too. The biggest fear is to lose the loved ones and the second fear, which is a very stupid fear, is of height even after doing ‘Shivaay’,” Ajay said.

Ajay has acted in, directed and co-produced “Shivaay”. The film, which is slated to release on October 28 around the occasion of Diwali, will clash at the box office with filmmaker Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. Beside Ajay, the film also stars Sayyeshaa Saigal, Erika Kaar, Vir Das and Girish Karnad.

The actor is married to actress Kajol, and they have two children together.

Talking about the film, Ajay said: “The first thought behind making a film is emotion. When I started working on the script, I thought of telling a story of a strong bond between a parent and child as I am a father too. So it is a film of father-daughter bond. It’s an emotional drama and a love story between father and daughter.”

The actor hopes “the film makes you emotional about a father and a daughter relation”.

