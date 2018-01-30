My focus is on winning gold medal, says Indian boxer Sarita Devi

New Delhi, Jan 30: Indian boxer Sarita Devi has said that her focus was on winning the gold medal in upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games.

“My preparation is very good, and I am focusing on winning the gold medal in upcoming Commonwealth games and Asian games. My dream is to be an Olympian and win a medal in Olympics,” Devi told ANI at the Indian Open Boxing tournament here on Monday.

The inaugural of India Open boxing tournament took place on Sunday and will see as many as 223 boxers from 22 different countries eyeing the $100,000 prize money, the highest ever to be offered in the history of the sport. (ANI)