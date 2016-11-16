My Hus Akshay Kumar is my biggest cheerleader: Twinkle Khanna

Mumbai, Nov 16: Writer and former actress Twinkle Khanna, who has come up with her second book “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad”, says her husband Akshay Kumar is more proud of her work than anyone ever has been.

“This book is dedicated to Akshay. He is my biggest cheerleader, my greatest support. He is a man who takes more pride in my work than anyone ever has. So, I am very fortunate to have this man with me,” Twinkle said at the book’s launch here on Tuesday evening.

The book launch was moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar, and the guests present at the event included the likes of Shabana Azmi, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Popular as ‘Mrs Funnybones’ courtesy her column, Twitter handle and book, Twinkle spoke of her life’s philosophy and said: “We grow up and we need to confront a society to be fit in. My granny was always mourning about the fact I wear dull, stained jeans or don’t brush my hair. My mother always wants me to put me on a diet.

“I would tell her I don’t want to fit in this world or in a size 4 dress. For all the oddballs and misfits out there, eventually if you just follow your path, you will reach somewhere no one else has. You are uniquely meant to do something that only you can do.”

Twinkle realised early in her film career that she was meant to do things beyond being in front of the camera. She then explored her creative side and love for interior designing to become an entrepreneur. After tasting success at that, she also got down to pen her thoughts for a column and subsequently for “Mrs Funnybones: She’s Just Like You and a Lot Like Me” — her debut book.

Praising Twinkle, Shabana said: “I really do think that Twinkle is a very special writer. The good thing about her is she writes through a humour and deals with subjects that are considered as taboo.”

Twinkle’s latest book includes four stories showing different fragments of society of different time and eras.