My team is my backbone, says Shraddha Kapoor over rumours on changing her team of managers

My team is my backbone, says Shraddha Kapoor over rumours on changing her team of managers.

Mumbai, Jan 31: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor says her team has been her backbone through her roller-coaster ride in the Hindi film industry.

Shraddha’s comment comes amid rumours that the actress decided to change her team of managers after the debacle of some of her recent movies.

“Films do well or not so well. Life is full of ups and downs. I’m most fortunate to have the best team through this roller-coaster ride. They are my backbone and I love them more than words can express,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Shraddha was last seen in films like “Rock On 2” and “Ok Jaanu”, both of which didn’t do wonders at the box office.

She is now gearing up for the release of her “Half Girlfriend”. She will also be seen in “Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai” directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

