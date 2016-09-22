My voice, charm helped to impress ladies: Armaan Malik

New Delhi, Sep 22 : The “Sab tera” hitmaker Armaan Malik says he just needed his voice and charm to impress the ladies during his college days.

The 21-year-old is set to perform in Mumbai on September 30 at the Closeup First Move Party 2016.

Asked about his first few moves during his college days, Armaan told IANS in an e-mail interaction from London, where he is going to perform on Saturday: “They were pretty simple and came naturally to me. I just needed my voice and charm to impress the ladies. That’s all.”

After his performance in Britain, he is looking forward to the Closeup First Move Party.

“It is a fresh concept in India. The youth is the target audience for this campaign, and since I fall in the same age group, I was willing to collaborate with them on this project,” he said.

He says he loves performing in front of his fans.

“I love doing concerts. It makes me feel alive and also gives me the opportunity to be close to my #Armaanians (his fans). However, we cannot shun the importance of playback singing because solo concerts take place only when you have a few songs to your credit, and you’ve got to do playback singing for that,” he said.

The singer, who has given hits like “Sau aasmaan”, “Pyaar manga hai” and “Main rahoon ya na rahoon”, says the biggest problem is to sustain in the industry.

“You may come and go, but the real test is to see how long one can manage to stay in the game. Today, tastes are changing rapidly and there is a huge competition. The simple rule I will follow to sustain in the industry would be to adapt to these ongoing changes and be a versatile artiste,” said the brother of popular composer Amaal Mallik.

Are singers getting their due in Bollywood?

“Singers are definitely getting their due in Bollywood. I feel that music composers on the other hand, tend to lose out on the popularity, fame and success that singers usually enjoy. They are not given much credit or due for a song, which actually is their baby in the first place,” he said.

The concept of reality TV shows is getting overÂ­board in India. What is his take on it?

“I feel so too. The reason for it is that TV productions tend to focus on gimmicks and masala rather than on the actual matter – music. I understand our audience loves to see some drama on TV, but even they have got bored with similar patterns of carrying out reality singing shows.

“These shows need a makeover to work successfully now and the only change that would help them to achieve that would be to stick to the basics or the crux of the show and highlight that in the best and commercially viable manner,” said the former contestant of the singing competition television series “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs”.