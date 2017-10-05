Myanmar Beauty queen Shwe Eain Si, uncrowned over Rohingya video that posted on her Facebook

Naypyidaw, Myanmar, September 05: Shwe Eain Si, Beauty queen in Myanmar, was forced to hand over her crown hours after she made a comment about the ongoing Rohingya crisis also uploaded a graphic video accusing Muslim Rohingya Militants of driving communal violence in Rakhine State.

According to the reports says that beauty queen lost her Miss Grand Myanmar after she posted a graphic video that stating accused Rohingya militants of stoking an unrest in Rakhine State.

Si posted a graphic video on her Facebook last week where she claimed that the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army an insurgent group in Rakhine State for committing violence ” against an innocent civilian population”

Reports say, Hello Madam Media Group replied on Sunday it was because she breached her contract by “exhibiting conducts not suitable for a pageant contestant”, including a failure to provide a proof of education and a lack of preparation for a trip to Vietnam.

Related incident also happen in earlier in September,

Si is not the first beauty winner to run into a trouble in a pageant. the winner of Turkey’s national beauty 2017 was stripped of her crown after she shared a post over a tweet relating to the failed coup that was deemed offensive.