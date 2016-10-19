Myanmar Parliament By-election: Union Election Commission hold it till April

Nay Pyi Taw, Oct 19: Myanmar’s Union Election Commission on Wednesday announced to hold by-election of the parliament on April 1 next year.

The by-election will be held to fill 18 vacant seats — nine in the House of Representatives (Lower House), three in the House of Nationalities (Upper House) and six in state parliaments.

According to the UEC, the date for issuing forms to overseas voters to cast vote in advance is set between November 15 and December 15 and date for submission of names of candidates is between November 28 and December 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

Campaign period will be from January 30 to March 30 next year.

Election result or names of winning parliamentarians-elect will be announced within the next four days following the by-election on April 1 next year.

The vacant constituencies were produced when the country’s general election was held on November 8 last year, there were some constituencies which failed to hold the polling.

Other parliamentary seats were left empty after parliament members were appointed as government cabinet ministers.