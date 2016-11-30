Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi leaves for visit to Singapore

Nay Pyi Taw, Nov 30 : Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi left for Singapore on Wednesday to pay an official visit to the southeast Asian nation, officials here said.

She is visiting the country at the invitation of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Suu Kyi will hold talks with Lee on promoting bilateral relations and cooperation during her visit, Xinhua news agency reported.

During her three-day stay in Singapore, Suu Kyi will also meet Myanmarese citizens working in the country and attend International Enterprise Singapore’s Global Conversation with businesses, among other schedules, sources said.

Bilateral relations and cooperation between Myanmar and Singapore opened a new page as Lee visited Nay Pyi Taw in June.

During Lee’s visit, the two countries vowed to enhance cooperation in economy and vocational education, signing an agreement on 30-day mutual exemption of visa for ordinary passport holders of the two countries with effect from December 1.

Singapore stood as Myanmar’s second largest investor after China with $15.596 billion in 221 projects as of October this year since late 1988, accounting for 23.28 per cent of the total foreign investment.

A total of 212 Singaporean firms have been permitted to operate in Myanmar, according to the Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC).

Myanmar-Singapore bilateral relations date back to 1966 when the two countries established diplomatic ties.

–IANS