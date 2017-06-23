Mystery behind the motorcycle, spotted cruising along a French highway without a rider solved

Paris,June23:The mystery behind the motorcycle, spotted cruising along a French highway without a rider, has been solved.

In a video posted by French newspaper Le Parisien last month, the riderless two-wheeler was seen on a highway baffling people on internet.

The video of the ‘ghost’ motorcycle went viral with over a million views and 22,000 shares as people tried out figure how the bike was driving on its own.

Now, nearly a month later, the newspaper claims to have solved the mystery.

The paper tracked down the rider of the bike who revealed that he was knocked off his bike after a collision with a car on the motorway. The biker was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital but strangely the bike kept going on its own before crashing several metres away. The rider eventually found the runaway bike.

Motorcycle stuntman Jean-Pierre Goy told The Sun that the event isn’t unthinkable and that motorbikes can go on for 600 metres without a rider.

“I’ve seen motorcycles ride like this even longer, especially with the cruise control blocked,” he said.